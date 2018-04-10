TJ Miller Has an Epic Voicemail Recording You Have to Hear

Amidst reports that actor T.J. Miller was arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat, it has now been discovered that the star has an epic voicemail recording that you have to hear.

I called the cell phone listed in the TJ Miller indictment and got his voicemail. It’s…something pic.twitter.com/gjYSMWvZPs — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

In a clip shared to his Twitter account, Buzzfeed News Deputy Director David Mack shared what he heard when he “called the cell phone listed in the TJ Miller indictment.”

“Look at you. Look at you! You’re about to leave a real live voicemail. How often these days do we opt for [indiscernible] — do we hang up in the middle of an outgoing message such as this one and text, go right to the written word,” the message plays.

“But not you. You’re going to use your voice. A voice that is going to be heard not just by me, but by all the people I play your message for. And play it i will. For people you don’t know — for strangers I see on the street — because people need to know that people like you still leave real live voicemails,” The message concludes. “I mean, they’re not live, I’m hearing them… they’re taped. Live to tape!”

At the end of the message, the caller is notified that the “mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time.”

This is likely due to the aforementioned news that Miller was recently arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat back in March. According to The Blast, Miller called 911 and spoke with a dispatcher in New Jersey.

He claimed to be on an Amtrak Train that was traveling from Washington, D.C., on its way to Penn Station in New York City, New York, and that there was a female passenger who “has a bomb in her bag.”

The train was searched and no explosives were found. It was later discovered that Miller was not on the train, but was on a separate train. That train was also searched and “found not to contain any explosive devices or materials.”

Miller was arrested on April 9 charged with “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train.”

He was later released on $100,000 bond and advised not to leave the country unless a judge rules otherwise. He must also “cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample” if he is asked to submit to one.

While there is currently no word on when he will be expected back in court, his charge is said to carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.