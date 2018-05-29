‘Titanic’ Star Billy Zane Hits the Beach in Sun-Soaked Greece Photos

Titanic star Billy Zane soaked up the sun in Greece.

The 52-year-old actor, who played Rose’s fiancé Cal Hockley in the 1997 film, took some time out of his busy acting schedule to soak up some rays on the beaches of Mykonos, Greece this past weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Seemingly traveling alone, Zane showed off his muscular physique as he went shirtless jog along the shoreline, opting to keep his beachwear minimal with simple black swim trunks. He also donned his signature freshly-shaven head.

You can see photos of Zane’s Greek vacation the Daily Mail.

Last July, the Twin Peaks star took another sun-soaked vacation to Paloma Beach in St Jean Cap Ferrat, France in June 2017, an extension of his trip to the Cannes Film Festival. While he eagerly shared a photo to Instagram showing himself painting shirtless on the beach, he was also spotted getting cozy with an unknown woman, who some speculated was model Kelly Brook. Zane and Brook had previously dated for four years and had been engaged.

Although Zane never opened up about the mystery woman, he did open up about his newfound passion for beach painting.

“We were filming in Mexico for seven months, shooting at night often, so you had to take advantage of the daylight. I was inspired by some debris on the shore. I would collect them and start to paint them, and my house became a studio,” Zane explained to The Huffington Post. “For me the act of painting provides relaxation and meditation for me, even when I’m painting hard on the floor, which the title summed up.”

Just a month after his St Jean Cap Ferrat trip, Zane reunited with Titianic co-stars Leonardo DiCpario and Kate Winslet for the annual fundraising dinner for DiCaprio’s foundation, the trio even taking a photo to celebrate the reunion.

Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

“Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure..” Zane captioned the image, which he shared with his Twitter followers.

The benefit, held in St. Tropez, France, also featured an auction for a dinner with the three actors at a New York City restaurant. Proceeds from the auction went to a young mother battling cancer and the autism charity the Golden Hat Foundation, both causes that Winslet had chosen herself.