Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Make Sonic Pit Stop After Daughter Miley’s Wedding to Liam Hemsworth

The hot chicken served at Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s wedding reportedly gave their wedding guests a taste for fast food. In a video shared to Brandi Cyrus’ Instagram Story on Christmas Eve, the family stocked up on Sonic Drive-In.

The day after Cyrus’ wedding, sisters Brandi and Noah Cyrus could be seen ordering food with parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. Click here to see the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, 18-year-old Noah orders popcorn chicken while Tish orders cheddar peppers and Brandi asks for an Ocean Water. Billy Ray can be heard oohing and aahing at the tasty order choices in the background.

“Christmas Eve dinner,” Brandi, 31, captioned the video.

The night before, the family reportedly dined on Big Shake’s Hot Chicken, a Tennessee specialty that an employee told Radar was delivered to Cyrus and Hemsworth’s mansion on Sunday.

The secret wedding was kept well under wraps until Monday, when photos of the night started surfacing on social media. In one photo, Cyrus appears in a wedding dress next to Hemsworth, who wore a suit. The two appeared to be cutting a wedding cake and standing in front of balloons that said “Mr. and Mrs.” In another photo, Hemsworth and his brothers, Chris and Luke, did a shotski.

After much speculation from both fans and the media, Cyrus and Hemsworth shared photos of the celebration, confirming that a decade after they first met, they finally tied the knot. Captioning an intimate shot of the two embracing, Cyrus wrote, “10 years later …..” and on one of them kissing, wrote, “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.” Hemsworth also shared a photo, captioning it, “My love.”

10 years later ….. pic.twitter.com/Lm8VD5AVxa — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2018

Even Billy Ray shared a photo from the day. In the photo, he poked fun at the grainy quality. “Wedding wouldn’t be complete with out one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy,” he wrote in his sweet tweet.

Wedding wouldn’t be complete with out one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy pic.twitter.com/Ap7OUNJGp5 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 27, 2018

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that initially the plan had been for Cyrus and Hemsworth to marry at their home in Malibu until the November wildfires destroyed it and the area. Instead, they had it at their $5.8 million mansion in Franklin, Tennessee.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source said. “In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years. Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”