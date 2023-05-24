Angela Bassett Reacts to Tina Turner's Death, Reveals Singer's Final Words to Her

Following the tragic news that music icon Tina Turner has died, access Angela Bassett has offered her reaction and shared the final words that Turner ever said to her. Notably, Bassett portrayed Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It, a 1993 biopic about Turner's life and career. The Oscar-nominated film very specifically dealt with the abuse Turner suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Ike.

In a statement to THR, Bassett memorialized Turner and reflected on the last singer's iconography. "How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?" Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like," she wrote.

tina turner teaching angela bassett her signature walk & moves for the whats love got to do with it film. a moment. pic.twitter.com/4Cuksu6zAU — khalia. | queen charlotte era 🍨🌿 (@VERONASFILMS) May 24, 2023

"Her final words to me – for me – were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.' I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days," Bassett continued. "I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best.' Angels, sing thee to thy rest...Queen."

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Turner had died, with a statement on her official Facebook page later confirming the news. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly." In a separate statement to Sky News, a spokesperson for the singer added, "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."