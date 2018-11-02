Timeline of ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s Breakup

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were reported to have split in October, going their separate ways after getting engaged just months ago after a whirlwind courtship.

The two started dating in May, quickly becoming one of the flirtiest couples on Instagram with photos and comments galore. In June, the pair’s engagement was reported, which Davidson later confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

They later moved into a $16 million apartment in Manhattan together, which Grande purchased, Davidson joking in a GQ profile that he supplied the groceries. Throughout their time together, the pair also got several matching tattoos, as well as a tiny pig named Piggy Smallz. In October, it was reported that they had split.

Keep reading to get the details on how the pair are handling things post-breakup.

Pete cancels a show

Davidson canceled a show titled “Comedy Night Live” that was supposed to take place at Temple University in Philadelphia in mid-October, with the school announcing the comedian’s absence in a statement and replacing Davidson with Adam Devine.

Grande had also canceled a performance of her own, as she was scheduled to sing at during F— Cancer’s Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles in early October.

Ariana takes a social media break

After taping the recent Wicked 15th anniversary special, Grande announced that she would be taking a break from social media, sharing the news on her Instagram Story.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” her post read.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit,” she continued. “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Pete returns to comedy

Davidson made his first comments about the breakup in late October while co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America at the Coronet in West Hollywood alongside Judd Apatow, which came after he canceled a recent show after his split with Grande was reported.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson told the crowd, according to E! News. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Ariana covers her tattoos

When the Wicked special aired, fans noticed that a tattoo on Grande’s ring finger that read “Pete” was covered by a Band-Aid, and recently, the singer was revealed to have covered another couples’ ink the pair got together.

Grande and Davidson had both gotten tattoos on their thumbs that red “Reborn,” but a post on Grande’s Instagram revealed that the 25-year-old had covered her ink with an olive branch.

Davidson has also covered a few of his Grande-related tattoos, including a bunny he had inked on the back of his neck which is now a solid heart.

Pete makes a joke

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson jokingly proposed to the show’s musical guest, Maggie Rogers.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete,” Davidson told her. “You wanna get married?”

“No,” Rogers replied with a shake of her head.

“0-for-three,” Davidson cracked while looking at the camera, seemingly referencing his relationships with both Grande and ex Cazzie David.

Ariana claps back

After Davidson’s remarks in the SNL promo, Grande seemingly responded to her former fiancé on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet that read, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

She also tweeted and deleted messages reading, “Thank u, next” and “k that’s the last time we do that.”

ariana shading pete is something what i live for pic.twitter.com/Btf2JXIY9R — ً (@evverytimes) November 2, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz