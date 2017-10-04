‘Argo’ Star Tim Quill Dead at 54

Tim Quill, an actor best known for his work in Hamburger Hill and Argo, has died at the age of 54.

He passed away on Sept. 25 at the Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey after a battle with cancer, Deadline reports.

Quill started his acting career in 1985 after moving to New York City. His first big break was in the 1987 Vietnam War movie Hamburger Hill, directed by John Irvin.

After that, he went on to appear in numerous movies and TV series. One of his biggest movies was the Oscar-winning film Argo directed by Ben Affleck. His other film credits include A Plum Summer, Listen to Me, Hiding Out, Staying Together, The Closer, Next of Kin, 2001 Maniacs and Touch Me.

He has also appeared on Shonda Rhimes’ dramas Scandal and Private Practice. Additionally, Quill starred in HBO drama Big Love, The Practice, ER and NYPD Blue.

Quill is survived by his son, Timothy J. Quill Jr., and siblings, Martina Scarrone, Teresa Pfeifle, Katherine Quill and Leonard Quill.