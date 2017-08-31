Tim McGraw Prays for ‘Real Hero’ John McCain After Cancer Diagnosis
John McCain revealed this week that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer, and the politician has since received an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike.
One of his supports is country star Tim McGraw, who shared a vintage photo of McCain on Instagram from the politician's military days.
"A real good man and A REAL HERO......," McGraw wrote. "Prayers from the McGraw family."
McCain took to Twitter after his diagnosis was revealed to thank his supporters.
"I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support," he wrote. "Unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"
