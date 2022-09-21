Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Allen has been very open about being a conservative in Hollywood and even expressed his support for President Donald Trump in the past. So, it's not a total surprise to see him lob a joke Biden's way. The Last Man Standing star made a reference to Biden's appearance on 60 Minutes, joking that the president didn't know how long the program was. He joked that Biden "asked how long the show was."
Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was.— Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022
It's safe to say that many Twitter users weren't on board with Allen's latest joke. They shared their thoughts on his latest tweet with some messages of their own.
What a Comeback
Tim takes 2 hours to watch the show. https://t.co/OM4gojOnk1— hey_joeb (@Hey_joeb) September 20, 2022
The 60 Minutes-themed jokes continue. This user joked that it takes Allen even longer to watch the program.prevnext
Kidding
Tim Allen was on 60 minutes.
Just kidding.
Nobody would watch Tim Allen on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/qi9l9ZuQT5— Dara Does Deep State (@daralynn13) September 20, 2022
Another user joked that Allen was the one on 60 Minutes. Alas, they were "kidding" for a specific reason.prevnext
Yikes
It’s always sad when you realize you’re now WAY funnier than someone you watched/admired growing up.. https://t.co/yvfmxRZSyS— 🇺🇸Meidas_Brian🇺🇦 (@Meidas_Brian23) September 20, 2022
Allen's joke landed flat for some people. They weren't laughing.prevnext
Not a Fan
I never watched more than a couple of minutes of any show you were in. For some reason I just couldn't stand you. Now I know what they mean by "instinct". https://t.co/q3Jp2GsqpH— Jay Hart 🌈 Pronouns: soo wee (@JayHart909) September 20, 2022
Some individuals weren't pleased by Allen's latest tweet. They gave him a piece of their minds.prevnext
Not Buzz
There was a new Buzz Lightyear movie. Nobody asked where Tim Allen was. https://t.co/U2Q3w9psq1— LiberallyChris (@LiberallyChris) September 20, 2022
Now, Buzz Lightyear is getting brought into the mix. Don't let the Toy Story fans see this one.prevnext
Funny
That's funny, regardless which side you are on. Things are funnier when there's the possibly of being true. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lsnUBbT0Ob— Jose & Kelli (@JKstory321) September 21, 2022
While many weren't laughing, some appreciated the joke. They could admit it was a little funny.prevnext
Just Joking
If you were a comedian this would be what we call a joke. https://t.co/fiD3zn5Tux— Blue Tsunami (@SkyBlueTsunami) September 20, 2022
Fans definitely had mixed opinions on Allen's tweet. Some were laughing while others didn't crack a smile.prev