Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.

Allen has been very open about being a conservative in Hollywood and even expressed his support for President Donald Trump in the past. So, it's not a total surprise to see him lob a joke Biden's way. The Last Man Standing star made a reference to Biden's appearance on 60 Minutes, joking that the president didn't know how long the program was. He joked that Biden "asked how long the show was."

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

It's safe to say that many Twitter users weren't on board with Allen's latest joke. They shared their thoughts on his latest tweet with some messages of their own.