Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

By Stephanie Downs

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him

Allen has been very open about being a conservative in Hollywood and even expressed his support for President Donald Trump in the past. So, it's not a total surprise to see him lob a joke Biden's way. The Last Man Standing star made a reference to Biden's appearance on 60 Minutes, joking that the president didn't know how long the program was. He joked that Biden "asked how long the show was."

It's safe to say that many Twitter users weren't on board with Allen's latest joke. They shared their thoughts on his latest tweet with some messages of their own. 

What a Comeback

The 60 Minutes-themed jokes continue. This user joked that it takes Allen even longer to watch the program.

Kidding

Another user joked that Allen was the one on 60 Minutes. Alas, they were "kidding" for a specific reason.

Yikes

Allen's joke landed flat for some people. They weren't laughing.

Not a Fan

Some individuals weren't pleased by Allen's latest tweet. They gave him a piece of their minds.

Not Buzz

Now, Buzz Lightyear is getting brought into the mix. Don't let the Toy Story fans see this one.

Funny

While many weren't laughing, some appreciated the joke. They could admit it was a little funny.

Just Joking

Fans definitely had mixed opinions on Allen's tweet. Some were laughing while others didn't crack a smile.

