TikTok Star Arrested for Allegedly Ripping off Actor

A TikTok star is in a load of trouble after allegedly tricking an actor into becoming the face of their fake company. According to the Express Tribune, TikTok star Kashif Zameer was arrested on charges that he tricked Turkish actor Ertugral Ghazi’s Engin Altan. He was subsequently arrested by police in Pakistan on Thursday amid the allegations.

Zameer reportedly invited Altan to Pakistan under the guise that the actor would be the "face" of his company. The TikTok star allegedly came up with a draft that indicated the hefty amount that he would be paying Altan for taking part in the project. The Express Tribune reported that Altan was in Pakistan at that point, as he had been hosted by dignitaries including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. But, the deal was reportedly fake, as Zameer allegedly tricked Altan into coming to meet with him.

Since the project was not real, Zameer reportedly did not make any payments to the actor. As a result, Altan filed a complaint against Zameer for the alleged ordeal. The Express Tribune noted that Altan made his complaint before Inam Ghani, who is the top officer in Punjab. The officer then ordered the CCPO to take Zameer into custody, as DSP CIA Iqbal Town Mian Shafqat told the publication.

In light of those charges, officers raided Zameer's residence. During the raid, cops recovered Zameer's vehicle — a Honda civic with a green license plate — and a revolving blue light. They also recovered many personal items in his home, although they did share something interesting about those specific pieces. Officers noted that they discovered gold chains, rings, and other items. But, the DSP said that all of those items were "fake." The outlet also noted that this isn't the first case brought against Zameer. In fact, there are a number of cases registered against him.

The DSP issued a statement about Zameer's arrest and the bevy of charges brought against him, as they said that he has "tainted the image of the country." As for what those cases entail, they range from allegations of carrying illegals weapons and fraud. They added that “the suspect has at least six cases against him already including carrying illegal weapons and fraud, among others in Lahore and Sialkot.”