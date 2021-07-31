TikTok Star Dead Days After Horrendous Theater Shooting

✖

TikTok star Anthony Barajas died Saturday after being wounded during a shooting at a California movie theater on July 26, police said. The 19-year-old was one of two victims in the shooting. The first victim was Rylee Goodrich, 18. Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Barajas and Goodrich were attending a screening of The Forever Purge at the Regal Edwards Theatre in Corona, California at around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the movie ended, staffers found two people were shot in the head, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said, reports NBC News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Michael (@itsanthonymichael)

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, but Barajas was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed on life support. He died early Saturday morning. "The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends," Corona police said in a statement.

Jimenez was arrested and booked earlier this week on murder, attempted murder, and robbery. On Friday, prosecutors filed a special circumstance murder charge, which would make Jimenez eligible for the death penalty if prosecutors wish to seek it at trial, Hestrin said. Jimenez is being held without bail. The defense asked Jimenez's arrangement to be postponed until Thursday. Prosecutors believe the shooting was "random and unprovoked."

"During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot," theater employee Kailyn Dillon, who was not working at the time of the shooting, told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday. "I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt." Authorities did not find a weapon at the scene when they arrived.

Barajas used the handle "itsanthonymichael" on TikTok, where he had over 965,000 followers. He had over 52,000 followers on Instagram. His final Instagram post, published on July 22, has become a venue for his friends and colleagues to leave tributes and share their memories of him. "Anthony, you are strong, one of the nicest, kindest and funny guys I've ever met," blogger Jimena Jimenez wrote before Barajas' death was announced. "We love you so much! Praying for you."

Goodrich's family launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral. So far, over $65,000 has been raised, exceeding the $50,000 goal. "Words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of Rylee," her cousin, Ashley-Starr Cole, wrote. "Her kindness and gentle spirit will be remembered forever."