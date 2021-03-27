'Bad Girls Club' Alum Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

✖

Deshayla Harris, who starred on Bad Girls Club, was one of two people killed in three shootings on Friday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Police said the 29-year-old Harris was a bystander at one of the shootings. The other victim was 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch. At least eight other people were injured in the incidents. Three people have been arrested in connection with the shootings.

The shootings took place in the Virginia Beach Resort Area. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said officers responded to the first shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. ET. Several shots were fired and multiple people were injured, Neudigate said, reports WAVY. The initial investigation found that a group of people got into an argument that turned physical. At one point, multiple people took out firearms and began shooting, police said. Eight people suffered serious to life-threatening injuries.

While police were working the first scene, they overheard more shots near 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. At that scene, an individual was "confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting." A person was shot and killed by an officer and the man died at the scene. Virginia Beach Police later confirmed the man killed in the officer-involved shooting was Lynch. His father told WAVY's Andy Fox that Lynch was a "father's dream."

Harris was a bystander to the shooting in the 300 block of 19th Street. Police do not have a suspect in that case and they do not believe the police-officer involved shooting is related to the initial shooting. Police said an officer was also struck by a car Friday night during their response to the shootings. The officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The people charged in the initial shooting are Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20. They were each charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. The three are being held at Virginia Beach City Jail. They were not involved in the shooting that killed Harris.

Harris appeared on Bad Girls Club Season 17, subtitled East Meets West, reports TMZ. The show featured conflicts between her and another castmember, Francesca. While there was bad blood on the show, her castmembers shared tributes on Instagram. "You didn’t deserve this man this s— just don’t feel real ....I’m sick affffff," co-star Kelly Marie wrote. "Rest easy Babygirl [Harris] thank you for always pushing me and supporting me no matter where we were in our friendship...watch over me. I love you ...we literally JUST talked 3 days ago."

Harris shared her final Instagram post just hours before her death on Friday. "I’m only doing s— that’s gonna make me elevate," Harris wrote. "R.I.P Shay, I’m lost for words. You’ll always have a place in my heart," one Instagram user commented.