TikTok's Jehane Thomas Dead at 30: 'Totally Unexpected'

Jehane Thomas, a TikTok star with two young children, died on March 17. She was 30. Thomas revealed earlier this month that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis, which causes swelling of the eye's optic nerve, and one of her symptoms was a devastating migraine that landed her in the hospital for a week. Her friend, Alyx Reast, called Thomas' death "totally unexpected."

Thomas was diagnosed with optic neuritis a few months ago, she wrote in an Instagram post on March 5. Her doctors had told her for two years that her migraines were stress related. They also ruled out multiple sclerosis, but the pressure in her head "literally takes me off my feet," she wrote at the time.

Days later on March 11, Thomas shared a post from a hospital bed with her sons Isaac, 3, and Elijah, 1. She was admitted to the hospital for six days and was "finally on the home run to getting these migraines sorted," she wrote. "I'm currently waiting for a blood patch to help stop this pressure in my head and I was surprised with a visit from my boys to give me the energy boost I needed to get through another day," Thomas continued. "Once it's done, I'll have another 24 hours here on bed rest then it's hopefully time to go home and recover."

The next day, Thomas posted what sadly turned out to be her final Instagram post, a picture with her sons grinning from ear to ear. She thanked friends and fans for their ongoing support but said she was still suffering from migraines at home. "I may be home but I'm still struggling with these migraines as nothing was really done to help them after a whole week of being there and I'd rather self-medicate at home with these around me then me left in a bed on my own all day & night so I may not be fixed but I'm not giving in," read her inspirational quote.

Sadly, Thomas' condition did not get better and she went back to the hospital. In her final TikTok video, published on March 16, Thomas showed herself back in the hospital and visibly in pain as she waited for surgery. The pain was so bad that she could not lift her head, could not walk, and needed to be wheeled everywhere. "I am still waiting to go down for surgery. The reason they didn't do it last week was because having fluids in me would solve the issue," Thomas wrote in an in-video caption. "I have 4 liters of fluids in me and my head this morning is horrific. I'm waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief."

Thomas "suddenly passed away" on March 17, Reast wrote on a GoFundMe page she launched to help support Thomas' sons. "Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken," she continued.

"I've started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are," Reast wrote. "Jehane – I promised I'd do what I can for those boys, so that's what I'm vowing to do. I love you."

Optic neuritis is the swelling of the eye's optic nerve, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Doctors are not sure what causes the condition, but it could happen after the immune system starts attacking optic nerve tissue by mistake. It often happens to patients with mumps, measles, flu, multiple sclerosis, or other viral problems. Symptoms include blurry or dim vision, colors appearing full, pain in the eye socket, and pain when moving eyes.