Tiger Woods Threatens Website Over Nude Leaks of Multiple Celebs

Tiger Woods has been dealing with legal issues of his own this past year. Now he’s stepping in the legal arena again, but this time he’s on the offensive.

The four-time Masters Tournament champion and his attorney, Michael Holtz, sent a legal takedown notice to Celeb Jihad, a pornographic site that regularly posts unauthorized nude photos of celebs.

While the site sometimes posts fake photos, the photo that Woods is threatening legal action over is supposedly hacked from the phone of his ex-girlfriend, Olympian skier Lindsey Vonn. TMZ reports that Woods sent Vonn the photo while they were dating.

Woods is demanding the photo be removed immediately or else he will take legal actions against the site.

Apparently other celebs were also affected by the latest leak, including Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Katherine McPhee. McPhee has also sent a legal threat to the site, and the other parties are expected to follow suit.

Celeb Jihad has been in hot water for these kinds of uploads before. Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale had to send a takedown notice in December after the site posted hacked photos of her.

Many are comparing the photo dump to “The Fappening,” where hacker Ryan Collins reportedly stole and sold photos of numerous celebrities taken from iCloud accounts. Collins is currently serving an 18-month sentence for his crimes, with others connected being charged for similar offenses