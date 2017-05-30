An Ex-Mistress Speaks Out About Tiger Woods’ DUI And His Life

Following his arrest for a DUI earlier today, Tiger Woods' former mistress Cori Rist revealed to the New York Post "I saw the news, I only feel compassion for the guy. I think he's a good person, and it's kind of sad."

Woods met Rist back in 2006 when he was still married to Elin Nordegren, with Rist noting that the golfer never had any issues with drugs or alcohol. The two began their sexual affair with one another after meeting at a nightclub, continuing their relationship for six months.

Rist continued, "I think he's a good person, and clearly he's a good father, and he's going through a difficult time, and I think people should offer support instead of applauding his downfall."

She added, "I just wish him the best, and I hope to see a good outcome from all of this, and I think he'll be OK."

41-year-old Woods was arrested around 3:00 AM Monday morning and was charged with driving under the influence, but it was unclear if it was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It's possible he will face charges of being under the influence of multiple substances, but those details won't be released until later this week.

Sources told TMZ that Woods was driving erratically and that when he was pulled over, he acted arrogantly, even though the officer on the scene could smell alcohol on his breath.

When the officer requested Woods take a breathalyzer test, the golfer refused, which is grounds for an immediate arrest for a DUI and a license suspension.

This isn't Woods' first run-in with the law for driving under the influence, having previously crashed his Cadillac in 2009 while under the influence of Ambien, although he wasn't officially charged. That incident happened merely days after the initial reveal that Woods had engaged in an extramarital affair, adding another complication to Woods' personal life.

After the first allegations of infidelity surfaced, multiple other women came forward to say they were involved with Woods, leading him to enter a 45-day therapy program and making a public apology, saying, "I thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to."

The controversy surrounding the golfer who, at one point, was the most talked-about golfer in the world, led to multiple advertisers and sponsors backing out of agreements with Woods, which also resulted in plummeting performances.

