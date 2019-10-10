Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Spotted Walking Laps as Her Due Date Approaches

Is Tiger Woods‘ pregnant ex-wife Elin Nordegren ready to go into labor? The 39-year-old was spotted walking laps during her daughter’s sports practice, Radar Online reported this week, which could mean she’s trying to induce labor. “Elin hasn’t given birth yet,” a witness told the publication. “But she looks very far along.”

The source said that Nordegren took her and Woods’ 12-year-old daughter Sam to her practice — the publication did not specify the sport — and took to the walkways around the fields. “She was walking laps around the fields while the kids practiced,” the source said. “There are walkways around the fields.”

She was not with her and Woods’ 10-year-old son Charlie, nor boyfriend, Jordan Cameron.

Nordegren was last spotted in August at her children’s sports events, where a source said that “Even though she’s due soon, she continues to attend her kids’ after-school activities.”

As previously reported, Nordegren was spotted with a baby bump over the summer at Charlie’s flag football game. Shortly afterward, Radar reported that Cameron, a former NFL player, is the father of Nordegren’s baby-to-be. He’s already a dad to a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship.

A source told the magazine in June that the two have been dating “for over a year” after “meeting through mutual friends in Florida,” where Nordegren lives in a West Palm Beach mansion she bought following her $100 million divorce settlement from Woods.

Cameron, originally from California, moved to Florida when he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2015 following a stint with the Cleveland Browns and a college career at USC. Two years later at the age of 28, the tight end retired from the NFL after suffering his fourth concussion in four years.

“If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing,” the Los Angeles native told ESPN at the time. “I can’t risk my mental health in the future.”

He finished with 174 receptions, 14 touchdowns and 2,046 yards in 66 games, according to Pro Football Reference. His sister, Brynn Cameron, has two young children with NBA star Blake Griffin.

Nordegren and Woods were married from October 2004 until August 2010, when they divorced in the wake of Woods’ headline-making cheating scandal. After splitting from Woods, Nordegren dated billionaire mining entrepreneur Chris Cline on and off until 2016. Cline died in July in a helicopter crash off the coast of the Bahamas with six others, including his 22-year-old daughter, just one day shy of his 61st birthday.