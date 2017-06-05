Tiger Woods Spotted For First Time Since DUI Arrest

Pro golfer Tiger Woods had a rough week, having been arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence of prescription medication. Woods was spotted in public earlier this afternoon, with a clean-shaven appearance and looking to be in much better condition than he was in during the incident. You can see photos of Woods over at the Daily Mail.

The athlete left his house to go to the Jupiter Medical Center, but it was unclear what the reason was for his visit. Considering how long he’s been golfing, it’s possible Woods was being treated for any number of injuries, including the severe back pain he’s been treated for previously.

Woods was found in his car Monday morning, which had two flat tires and other visible signs of damage, which appeared to be fresh.

“I asked Woods where he was going to which he stated he did not know, he just likes to drive,” the arresting officer explained in an affidavit about the incident. “Woods stated that he did not know where he was. Woods had changed the story of where he was going and where he was coming from.”

The golfer was given a sobriety test at the scene, revealing, “I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Initial reports of the incident implied that Woods could have been driving under the influence of alcohol, which wasn’t the case. Rather, it was his prescription drugs which caused his impairment.

In a statement Woods released, he explained, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He added, “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

The police affidavit also revealed that Woods claims he thought he was driving from Los Angeles to Orange County, also revealing that he offered to recite the National Anthem backward to prove his sobriety.

