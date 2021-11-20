‘Tiger King’ Subject Joe Exotic Moves From Medical Center Amid Aggressive Cancer Battle

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been battling an aggressive form of cancer. Amid his battle with prostate cancer, he has been moved from a medical facility in Texas to one in North Carolina. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, revealed in early November that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive cancer.”

TMZ reported that Exotic was transferred from FMC Forth Worth, Texas, to FMC Butner in North Carolina on Tuesday. While the Netflix personality is still in federal custody, this transfer was put in place so that he could receive adequate treatment. FMC Butner reportedly provides “extensive medical services” and also has a full hospital where Exotic will be able to receive treatment for his prostate cancer. At the moment, it’s unclear what types of treatment he will receive at this facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously mentioned, Exotic revealed his cancer diagnosis in early November. He didn’t specify what type of cancer that he was diagnosed with, but he also mentioned that he recently had a prostate biopsy performed. Exotic stated on social media, “Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.”

The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness star continued to say that amid his battle with cancer, he is focused on securing his release from prison. Exotic was previously sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted on numerous counts, including for planning a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. The controversial figure continued, “Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.”

Exotic’s attorney John Phillips confirmed his client’s account via Twitter. He also mirrored Exotic’s calls for a release from prison, writing, “He [Exotic] and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point. He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligently working towards that.”