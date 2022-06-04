Tiger King Subject Doc Antle Arrested

✖

Another Tiger King phenomenon is down. TMZ reports that Doc Antle who found fame along with other Tiger King stars such as Carole Baskins and Joe Exotic, has been arrested in South Carolina. The report notes the 52-year-old – whose real name is Bhagavan Antle – was booked on June 3, 2022, in Horry County, South Carolina. It's a pretty big deal as the FBI is who arrested the star. In a recent update, federal law enforcement sources close to the investigation allege the charges have to do with money laundering and he'll be in court next week to face a judge and be handed his official charges. Antle is the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, which gained lots of notoriety due to the celebrities who have visited the safari.

This isn't his first time being in legal trouble. In Oct. 2020, he was indicted in Virginia for felony wildlife trafficking after an investigation uncovered evidence he trafficked lion cubs between South Carolina and Virginia. He told TMZ at the time: "I am terribly shocked and disappointed at the charges that have been filed against me by the Commonwealth of Virginia, and how they have sought to involve my daughters in this matter. I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as 'animal cruelty.'"

Of course, animal and wildlife advocates such as PETA have been against Antle and his work. In Aug. 2021, people were in an uproar after Antle allowed Chris Brown's young daughter Royal to take a joy ride on an elephant's giant noggin. PETA found it to be irresponsible and dangerous and wanted him investigated. Other celebrities such as Larsa Pippen and famous athletes visited as well. This story is still developing.