'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Asks for Kim Kardashian's Help Getting Pardon From Donald Trump

Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage is exhausting all of his options in efforts to gain his freedom back. The former zoo owner, who's now behind bars, first requested a pardon from President Donald Trump, but is now turning to Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in recent years has decided to follow in her father, Robert Kardashian's footsteps and become a lawyer. Since the shocking announcement, Kardashian has received thousands of letters from people looking for freedom.

Maldonado-Passage wrote the 40-year-old business woman requesting help. "I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart. I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it's all the evidence I'm innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father."

He continued with, "I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I've been taken away from my husband who I love dearly. Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I'm a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn't do." He then added, "No one even has to know you did it," when requesting she give the president a phone call.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convinced of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carol Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue and now the current owner of Maldonado-Passage's former zoo. Since March 2020, he's being held at FMC Fort Worth in Texas. Kardashian, like many others, has shown interest in the fandom surrounding Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness. The mom-of-four dressed up as Baskin while her best friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Exotic.

When the docuseries came out in March, Kardashian took to twitter according to Entertainment Tonight and wrote, "Wow the amount of texts I've gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carole killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?" Several replied thinking she was responsible, while others defended her claiming there are other causes.