Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams’ Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams’s body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams’ peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish became emotional when TMZ asked her about the two’s passing. She considered both men to be friends of hers, especially Johnson with the two being comedians. “I knew Fuquan very well,” she told the outlet, affectionately calling Johnson “my boy.” She continued, saying, “I didn’t know he was into, whatever he was into. I just knew him as a very funny guy, we had a lot of fun together, we used to laugh a lot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Multiple media outlets report that heroin may have contributed to Williams’ death. For Johnson, reports allege he was taking cocaine and fentanyl. Haddish encourages anyone who is dealing with addiction to find other ways to cope with their pain, saying, “I don’t know, but there has to be another way. To anyone who’s using drugs right now, I would say, try to find another way. Talk about what’s going on. I don’t know what it feels like to do those drugs, but it must feel amazing. But there are other things that feel amazing, too, like accomplishing a goal.”

Haddish says the news of both passings is heartbreaking. “It hurts. We lost some talented people this week, and it’s very sad, very disheartening.” Williams’ death will potentially have NYPD Homicide’s division involved as TMZ notes police are looking for the dealer.

Williams is known for starring as some of the most decorated characters in film and television. His most notable roles include the HBO crime drama The Wire, Netflix’s When They See Us, Boardwalk Empire, and recently HBO Max’s Lovecraft Country. Johnson was a staple on the LA comedy circuit and wrote several popular projects.