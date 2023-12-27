Tiffany Haddish Jokes About 'Beautiful' Jail 1 Month After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish won't allow a DUI to stop her from telling jokes, and laughing at them. The Girls Trip star was arrested in Beverly Hills after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. While she was not involved in an accident, she was officially charged. TMZ reported police received a call around 5:45 AM on Nov. 24 about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive seemingly slumped over the wheel while the car was running, and it turned out to be Haddish. She'd performed the night before at The Laugh Factory in LA. It marked her second DUI this year. She was arrested in Atlanta, GA in January for similar reasons. Now, the outlet reports she's officially been charged after an investigation determined she was driving with a .08% BAC in her system.

After her LA arrest, Georgia prosecutors have begun pushing for stricter restrictions on the comedian. They want the bond conditions from her open DUI case adjusted and ask that a judge forbid her from drugs and alcohol entirely. If convicted of both offenses, she could serve jail time. She told Entertainment Tonight that she will "get help" and needs to "learn balance and boundaries," adding, "This will never happen again." And at her Christmas Day set, she told a few jokes about it on her return to LA's Laugh Factory.

"You ain't lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It's beautiful over there. I've been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y'all," the 44-year-old joked, according to a video obtained by TMZ. "If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice."

The LA prosecutors also want Haddish punished. "Driving under the influence poses an imminent threat to our community, with its repercussions extending beyond individual actions to inflict profound harm, including the devastating loss of life," the L.A. County's District Attorney's rep told Us Weekly in a statement. "It is crucial for everyone to stop and consider the potential consequences on others, especially during this holiday season as many attend celebrations with their loved ones."