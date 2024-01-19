Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal Get Emotional While Honoring Robin Williams

It's been a decade since the heartbreaking death of Robin Williams but his friends are peers are still reeling from his death. On Dec. 3, 2023, the Mrs. Doubtfire star was given a touching tribute during the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where his friends Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg honored the comedy great in an emotional speech. "I want to acknowledge...the person who should also be standing here with me is our brother Robin," Goldberg said to Crystal. "You are my family, you're my big brother, and you have no idea what an honor it is to see you get your due. I love you. You're a mensch. You're a national treasure. National treasure. Billy, congratulations."

The three comedy legenda formed a comedic trio to annually cohost the Comic Relief charity specials in the 1980s and '90s. They also joined together for a one-off in 2006 to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Crystal and Williams honored Goldberg when she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2001. Williams and Goldberg joined together to celebrate when Crystal won the same award in 2007.

Ahead of the Kennedy Honors this year, Crystal reflected on his late friend. "I'm missing my friend Robin tonight, very much so, because of all of what we did together," he said. "I know that he would be here, and he is. So it's special, and a lot of feelings for me tonight."

Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63. An autopsy revealed his death was caused by asphyxia and hanging; he died by suicide. Toxicology results showed there were antidepressants, caffeine, and levodopa – a drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, – in his system. The comedy great battled severe depression and was diagnosed with Parkinson's shortly before his death. He'd reportedly become paranoid in the months leading up to his death.