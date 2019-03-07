Tiffani Thiessen Reflects on Friendship With Luke Perry in Moving Post

Tiffani Thiessen recently took to Instagram to reflect on her friendship with Luke Perry in moving post.

Thiessen — who appeared with Perry in Beverly Hills, 90210 for the last five seasons of the show — shared a photo of the two of them from their days as co-stars, and included a heartfelt tribute to her fallen friend.

“My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend,” she wrote. “He welcomed me on my very first day of [90210] with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.

“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel,” Thiessen added.

Perry passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke last week at his home. He was reportedly coherent and communicative when paramedics arrived at his home to treat him, but his condition unfortunately deteriorated from there.

In another recent Instagram post, Perry’s son Jack paid honor to his father by sharing a photo of the two of them and captioning it, “He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” he continued. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud,” Jack concluded his message. “I love you Dad.”