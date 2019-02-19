Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley Pay Tribute to Late Grandmother Following Her Battle With Cancer

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed that they have lost their beloved grandmother to cancer this weekend, asking fans for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The famous twins posted heart-warming tributes to their grandmother, Clo, on social media. They included some deeply spiritual hopes for her, with the hashtag “cancer sucks.”

“Grandma Clo … You are the strongest person I know. You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love,” Mowry-Housley wrote, alongside a photo of two hands clasped together. “Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much.”

“You are with the Lord now,” she added in another post, this time showing her smiling alongside her grandmother. “You fought a long long fight. Your wish was to be around your children and grandchildren. Your great grandchildren, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again.”

In her own post, Mowry addressed Grandma Clo directly, as well. She included a photo of herself hugging the family matriarch under a palm tree on a sunny day.

“You went on to see the Lord this morning and I’m so happy I got to see you,” she wrote. “I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken.”

The twins received thousands of well-wishes from their followers. They are best-known to many for their 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, though they are still busy in the entertainment industry today. Mowry hosts a a Cooking Channel show called Tia Mowry At Home, and also hosts a podcast titled Mostly Mom with Tia Mowry. Meanwhile, Mowry-Housley co-hosts a day-time talk show called The Real.

The loss of Grandma Clo comes on the heels of another devastating tragedy for the family. Back in November, Mowry-Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, was killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. A few weeks later, Mowry-Housley returned to the air on The Real where she spoke to the magnitude of the loss in her family.

“Our family’s been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time,” she said.