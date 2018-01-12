Tia Mowry Reveals She’s Having a Girl

It’s a girl for Tia Mowry!

The former Sister, Sister twin took to her YouTube channel to reveal the gender of her second child with husband Cory Hardrict. The pair already share 6-year-old son Cree.

The actress-turned-lifestyle expert shared her happy news on a Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix episode after showing viewers three fun treat recipes to share their own gender reveal with family and friends.

“We’re having a girl!” she exclaimed after biting into a homemade cake pop filled with a pink-colored dessert.

Ahead of the announcement, Mowry teased that she’d reveal the baby’s gender “real soon” and shared a quick update on her term.

“Almost approaching 6 months,” she wrote in an Instagram post on January 5. “Pregnancy has been going by so far and PS, this baby is big!”

The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in November with a sweet family photo on Instagram. In the picture, Hardrict and Cree kissed the expectant mom’s growing baby bump, all while wearing the pajamas.

Mowry let the photo announcement speak for itself and captioned the snap with four heart emojis, signifying her expanding family of four.

Aside from prepping to become a mom of two, Mowry is running her lifestyle brand, Tia Mowry Quick Fix, a video channel on which she shares workout tips, healthy recipes and wellness news.

Living healthy became a staple of the actress’ life when she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that could’ve prevented her from conceiving children at all. To naturally alleviate some of her condition’s symptoms, she overhauled her diet by eliminating dairy and making meals from scratch.

About six months in, Mowry said her eczema and migraines largely disappeared and she began losing weight naturally — something she continues to document on social media. She also credits the lifestyle change for helping her conceive Cree.

“The cherry on top of this dairy-free sundae is that I got pregnant. Quickly,” she wrote in her cookbook, Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You.

“Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just 12 months, Cory came to visit me in Atlanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!” she added.

Mowry, who has been vocal about wanting to expand her family again, will welcome baby number two around March.

Her twin sister Tamera also has two children, son Aden, 4, and daughter Ariah, 2, with husband Adam Housley.