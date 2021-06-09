Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reveals the Key to a Strong Relationship Amid 13th Anniversary With Husband Cory (Exclusive)

✖

Tia Mowry-Hardrict recently celebrated her 13th anniversary with her husband Cory Hardrict and took to social media to share the special moment with fans. In the photo, the mom-of-two posted a picture of the two from their wedding day as they shared a kiss as fans flooded the comment section with love and support for the couple. While her husband is her "best friend" and feels "blessed" to be married to such a wonderful man, every marriage requires work.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mowry-Hardrict detailed how she and her husband get through the challenging moments noting that communication and forgiveness are highlighted in their relationship. "One is forgiveness," Mowry-Hardrict said. "If you're holding onto resentment; if you're just holding on, nobody's going to be able to move forward in any type of relationship that you have. When you are a unit, it doesn't matter if you're best friends, of it's a mother and daughter relationship, or a sibling relationship, somebody is always going to hurt somebody — meaning, you're going to say something that you don't mean, there's going to be disagreements, you're not always going to be on the same page. But having the perspective of forgiveness really helps with that."

One way the sweet pair, who started dating each other when they were 21 years old, noted that one way they deal with working through things is they never "never go to bed angry" even when it's hard at times, they always share a kiss before bed. "Another thing is communication. Communication about everything, and that's what Cory and I do." She then went on to share an example of how her husband left one piece of kale in the freezer for her smoothie, wrapped in the bag that it came in, and to her, that seemed strange.

She noted instead of getting "frustrated," she chose to ask him, 'Why do you do this? No, really, I want to know,'" she shared of the conversation with him. "'What is the reason? What is your justified reason on why you do this?' And you know what he said? He said, 'I want to save that for you.'" She was taken back by his consideration and alluded that if she had chosen to fight about it without asking first, it could have led to an unnecessary disagreement when he was just thinking of her best interests at the end of the day.

Fans of the couple love seeing their sweet posts together and ones including their children Cairo and Cree. In fact, their sweet family will be spending a lot of time together outside this summer after Mowry-Hardrict teamed up with Radio Flyer for their recent launch of electronic bikes and scooters. However, it's also a brand that brings back memories of her childhood with the brand's classic little red wagon. "My mom had a red wagon; I had a red wagon; I remember pulling my brother Tahj [in the wagon] and always embarrassing him," she joked. But since it's a brand that's been around for more than 100 years, she's excited about their "new innovation."