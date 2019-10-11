Tia Mowry-Hardrict Details Diet Used to Reach Goals After Being Called ‘Fat’ During and Post-Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Tia Mowry-Hardrict recently took to Instagram to share with fans how she was called “fat” during and after her second pregnancy with now 1-year-old daughter, Cairo. However, regardless of societal influences put on women, especially for those beaming in the public eye that thrust an unrealistic view of body image with pressures to lose weight or maintain a certain number post-pregnancy, Mowry-Hardrict did things her way. At the end of her post, she mentioned how she’s reaching her goal of losing weight and getting fit through diet and exercise and in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the beloved actress details how “simple” her process is.

“My goal, I would say it’s actually rather simple. And it’s just proteins, and veggies, and fruits, and just stay moving,” Mowry-Hardrict told PopCulture.com.

While it’s rather easy, it does require dedication as Mowry-Hardrict says between food choices and meal prepping, it requires time but she’s found ways to make it quick.

“The protein that I’m leaning into and eating right now is fish,” she said, adding how she just got a new steamer that helps to make the process of cooking it even simpler.

“I find that when you just throw everything in there from your veggies to your fish, it cooks rather quickly. It’s very easy. you don’t have to watch anything over the stove. You just put it on a timer and you have either lunch — which is a protein like a salmon … or shrimp over your salad. And that’s really easy and simple.”

That’s exactly what she needs: Easy and simple, because her schedule keeps her on the go day in and day out. That’s where meal prepping comes into play for the Sister Sister actress.

“I’m always on the go and I’m a huge fan of meal prepping,” she explained before adding a few foods she likes to eat and prep like butternut squash, then turning them into noodles, along with kale.

Another favorite she keeps in the pantry is Quaker Oats. She recently partnered with the family-favorite brand after a survey was conducted by the company discovering how breakfast time for families across the U.S. is a rather “nostalgic” moment for Americans — with 76% even enjoy eating breakfast food for dinner!

“I have been a huge fan of Quaker Oats ever since I was a little girl. And of course, now that I’m an adult, it’s something that I still have in my pantry year-round,” she said before adding that the survey discovered how “Americans tend to feel nostalgic when it comes to breakfast” and that “whatever they feel inspired to eat is usually something from their childhood.”

A morning favorite that brings back plenty of childhood memories for the foodie herself is pancakes. She even created her own recipe of Banana Chocolate Oat Pancakes using the popular breakfast brand — a meal that is perfect for the fall considering the warm notes in the ingredients.

“Basically, one of the main reasons why I truly enjoy this recipe, number one, is because it has some feel good and wholesome ingredients, such as the oats. Second of all, who doesn’t love bananas and chocolate, right?”

“It also has some incredible spices in there that are just nice and warm. I think that’s perfect for fall,” she added.

Click here to view the recipe.

While Mowry-Hardrict stays busy creating delicious meals to share with her family and fans, she’s also gearing up for the release of her new movie A Very Vintage Christmas set to release in the fall on Lifetime.