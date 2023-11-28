T.I. and His Son King Get Into Physical Altercation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

T.I. got into a physical altercation with his son King on Sunday during the Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After his performance, T.I. and King engaged in a playful back-and-forth conversation before King got upset with his father. King began streaming live on Instagram where he pleaded his case that he knew about the hardships like living with roaches while growing up. His parents countered by saying he would run to his grandmother's house to suck a pacifier because he wasn't allowed to in the mansion.

King began screaming at the 43-year-old rapper, leading to T.I. telling King that he was "embarrassing" the family and himself. T.I. then put King in a headlock and said, "Boy you can't do nothing with me ... ain't s— you can do with me" before the camera cuts off. Following the altercation, King went back on Instagram to admit he was wrong and his parents were right.

The full video of Ti Son, King, speaking how he grew up in the hood and how he stood on business… Ti and his mom insists he grew up in a gated community and sucked his pacifier til 12 years old pic.twitter.com/CBl9KVjLwd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2023

T.I. and his family attended the Falcons to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Before the game kicked off, T.I. introduced the team by walking out of the tunnel with the players while singing "Bring Em Out," a 2004 song that reached No. 9 on the charts. Some of the other hip-hop artists that attended the game were TLC, Big Boi, Jeezy, Quavo and Ludacris, who performed while suspended from the rafters.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us," Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment, said before the game. "The hip-hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early nineties, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick's top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.

"This is a relationship that has not only endured but flourished, reflecting Atlanta's continued significance in the hip-hop world. Our ongoing collaboration with artists like Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Pastor Troy and the broader hip-hop community remains a top priority, as it embodies our profound dedication to the culture of Atlanta and our commitment to unity."