T.I. Allegedly Punched The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart

The Chainsmokers' Andrew "Drew" Taggart revealed he had a shocking encounter with T.I. A meeting and greet between the two at a club ended with the Atlanta rapper punching Taggart.

During a recent TikTok video, the DJ explained that he kissed T.I. on the cheek and was hit as a result. In the video entitled "When meeting T.I. goes wrong," Taggart is shown performing at a nightclub with fellow The Chainsmokers member Alexander Pall, alongside the hip-hop artist and others.

The clip shows Taggart and T.I. taking a picture together and then cuts to Taggart, saying, "T.I. just literally punched me in the face."We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault." Pall is heard laughing as Taggart describes what happened.

"He was like, 'Don't do that.' And I was like, 'OK.' He pushed me off and I was like, 'Alright, my bad,'" he said, and Pall added that a member of T.I.'s crew told him, "you need to get your boy."

After T.I. "punched" him, Taggart apologized. "He was like, 'Alright cool, we're good.' It was the weirdest interaction ever," Taggart said of the exchange.

"First of all, T.I.'s fully in the right here. I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it! It's like, fully fine," Taggart concluded.

Though fans may believe the two are feuding, T.I. quickly debunked any rumors. In response to Taggart, the rapper made a video inviting The Chainsmokers to his ExpediTIously podcast to "sit down & chop it up."

During the Instagram video, T.I. fights back laughter while explaining that everything between them is fine."First off, I love The Chainsmokers, OK so let's just get that straight," he said."I have nothing negative to say, you know we just had to work through stuff, you know what I mean?

"We got to a much better place... I have nothing but good things to say about them, good guys... I don't want to go into too much detail but I love The Chainsmokers, they make great music," T.I. added.

"There's really not much more to the story than you've already heard," he remarked, denying any ill feelings on his end. "I think the most important thing to take away is afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot, you dig? You know what I'm saying? And we moved on. You know, everybody left the party, had a good time. Like I said, love The Chainsmokers — not to get no sugar, though."