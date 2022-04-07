T.I. Flips out After Comedian Brings up Sexual Assault Allegations

✖

In light of the #TimesUp and #MeToo Movements, several notable public figures have been accused of sexual misconduct. T.I. is no exception. Last year, dozens of women came forward with allegations of being drugged and sexually assaulted by both T.I. and his wife, singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris. Lawsuits have been filed, with one in LA being dismissed. But the allegations persist and the couple maintain they are innocent, and any sexual experiences they've had with anyone outside of their marriage was consensual. T.I. stormed the stage while attending an open mic comedy event at Our Bar ATL recently and confronted comedian Lauren Knight after she seemingly mentioned the allegations against him. But according to Knight, T.I. started it.

Knight took to Instagram to address the ordeal. She says T.I. showed up toward the end of the event she was hosting and delivered a 30-minute stand-up routine for attendees. After she returned to the stage to continue her hosting duties, she says T.I. began heckling. "I'm talking about marriage and shit [and] he keeps cutting me off, telling me to 'shut the fuck,' calling me all kinds of bitches—heckling me," she explained. "So, I'm like, 'Alright, c'mon. Stop playing with me. It's crazy, like you keep going and I can't say nothing to you."

Knight says T.I. began instructing her to remove her wig, which she asked him to stop. When he wouldn't, she says she grew frustrated and snapped back and made mention of the allegations. "I said, 'Alright, I'll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations," she said she told him, which set the rapper off.

T.I. grabbed the mic and berated Knight over her comments. "There was no f–king crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife," he told her. "Shut the f–k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that shit, n—a, I'm gonna check your motherfuckin' ass as long as it takes. N—a, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I'ma stop saying something…"Ain't no motherf–king case, ain't never been no motherf–king case. 'Cause I ain't did nothing wrong and my wife ain't did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n—a, I'm gon' motherf–kin' continue to confront you publicly, verbally."

T.I. denied calling Knight a b—h and said that if she could provide proof of such, he would pay her $1 million. Knight in turn provided the video evidence of him calling her a b—h and is awaiting her payment.