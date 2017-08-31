Thomas Rhett Shares Home Movies With Wife in ‘Unforgettable’ Lyric Video

Country singer, Thomas Rhett is giving fans a window into his private life with a tender lyric video for his new single, "Unforgettable."

The 25-year-old has not been shy when it comes to his relationship with wife, Lauren. Not only has she been the inspiration behind some of his biggest hits, like, "Die a Happy Man" and "Star of the Show," but the new lyric video for "Unforgettable" is packed with his wife of almost five years.

Sharing on Twitter that it is "full of" Lauren, the clip definitely delivers with home movies of the two of them, playing at the beach, private moments backstage and her cuddling a kangaroo.

The teaser also shares some adorable footage of the couple with their newly-adopted daughter, Willa Gray perched on her father's shoulders.

"Unforgettable" is the second single from Rhett's forthcoming third studio album, Life Changes, releasing Sept. 8. The album's first single, titled "Craving You," has already reached number one on the country music charts.

With Rhett and wife getting ready to welcome their first biological child this year, the 27-year-old is making sure he keeps just about every craving of hers stocked up.

In an interview with his label, BMLG, Rhett reveals his wife's cravings have intensified since she became pregnant.

"Ice cream is her normal life craving and it's intensified when she's pregnant," Rhett said. "So we always keep our freezer pretty stocked full of different flavors of ice cream. But I just feel bad for her, like I know how uncomfortable she is and how ready she is to just have the baby. So there's nothing much I can do about that except be a support system."

