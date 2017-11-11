‘This Is Us’ Stars Break From Shooting for a Special Veteran’s Day Tribute

With today being November 11, celebrities, including some of our favorite TV stars have been sending their sincere thanks to those who have and do serve in the armed forces.

On Saturday, while filming for NBC’s This Is Us, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia shared their heartfelt appreciation for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation.

A special thank you to each and every one of our veterans. We appreciate you! #VeteransDay #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/dX2Cdlhp8Z — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) November 11, 2017

In a video shared from the series’ official Twitter account with the caption, “A special thank you to each and every one of our veterans. We appreciate you,” Ventimiglia filmed a message with Moore behind him, dressed up as their characters, Jack and Rebecca Pearson.

“Hey everyone, Mandy and Milo here. We just wanted to give a thank you—” Ventimiglia began before Moore interjected, “[And] a whole heap of gratitude.”

“To all our veterans, men and women that wear the uniform for us, thank you all very much,” Ventimiglia said.

“Thank you for your service,” Moore concludes.

While neither Moore nor Ventimiglia served in the U.S. military, Ventimiglia’s father Peter did. The 40-year-old actor has been open about his father’s time serving and shared posts in the pasts paying respects to his sacrifice.

First veteran I ever met. Peter Ventimiglia. UsArmy. Vietnam. Happy Veterans Day Pop. Love you. #VeteransDay. MV pic.twitter.com/LhVSThElqk — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 11, 2015

Ventimiglia shared the post originally in 2015, and again in 2016, sharing how his father Peter served in Vietnam in 1968.