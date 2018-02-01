‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Joins ‘The Impossible’

Chrissy Metz has booked her first feature-film starring role.

The This Is Us star is set to star in The Impossible, a Fox 2000 Pictures drama from director Roxann Dawson and preacher turned producer DeVon Franklin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Metz is set to star in the role of a mother whose son falls through a frozen lake and is left lifeless. She remains by his bedside and offers prayers until he is nursed back to life.

The Impossible is a movie adaptation of Joyce Smith’s memoir, The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection. Production on the film will start next month in Winnipeg, Manitoba, according to the Directors Guild of Canada.

Metz, who is repped by CAA, came to prominence after recurring on American Horror Story: Freakshow from 2014-2015. Her rise to fame came after being cast in the role of Kate Pearson on the hit NBC drama This Is Us, for which she has been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Metz also revealed the cover for her upcoming book, This Is Me, on her Twitter. The book will be released on March 27.

I am so excited to reveal the cover of my new book, THIS IS ME, coming March 27th from @DeyStreet! You can preorder your copy today by clicking the link below! 💖https://t.co/HSRZZu2wAY pic.twitter.com/6Rojb1YMHI — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 25, 2018

This Is Us will be airing its biggest episode yet in the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot on Sunday, Feb. 4. The episode will answer many questions viewers have had since the drama’s first season, including the cause of patriarch Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death and why Kate blames herself for his death.

Star Mandy Moore recently described the upcoming episode as a soul-crusher.

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

The Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” revealed that the fire that eventually claims Jack’s life starts after a slow cooker — given to Pearson by friendly neighbor George when he and his wife are moving out of their house — shorts out and starts the house fire. Moore claims that the newest episode, “Super Bowl Sunday,” will give fans answers and hopefully closure.

“Everything will be answered. We’re leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything,” she said. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like it’ll sort of relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know, and then we’ll be able to get back to telling the story of this family, and I think it’ll make things that much more bittersweet moving forward too.”

This Is Us regularly airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.