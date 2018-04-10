Theresa Caputo Pays Tribute to Brother With Throwback Snap on National Siblings Day

Theresa Caputo celebrated National Siblings Day along with the rest of the Internet, posting a throwback photo of herself and her brother alongside a more recent picture.

“Best gift Mom And Dad gave me was you,” Caputo wrote in her Instagram caption, along with a double-heart emoji and a number of hashtags.

Caputo, best known for her starring role on Long Island Medium, even tagged her show in the photo tribute. The self-proclaimed psychic kicked off a new season on Sunday, April 8 on TLC. She returned for to perform more readings and channelings, all in her laid back, down-to-earth style. Fans commented on the trailer, which Caputo posted to her Instagram, saying that they “needed a box of tissues” after seeing the clip.

Meanwhile, the show has pulled no punches in documenting the ongoing dramatic divorce of Caputo and her long-time husband, Larry Caputo. The two announced their break-up in December, and fans are still reeling from the news. On Sunday’s new episode, the two had to face each other on camera.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry’s and I’s relationship has changed,” Caputo said to the camera early on in the episode. The update went on to confirm that, while Caputo has remained in her native home of New York, her husband is now living in California full time.

“We’re just taking it day by day and that’s hard for me,” she admitted.

It has been no easier on Larry Caputo himself, who is still included in the show, despite the split.

“This for me is probably the hardest thing I’ve had to endure,” he told the camera earnestly. “I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations—this is the toughest.”

“There was a point that came where I was angry that I wasn’t getting the attention that I used to get from my wife, not realizing that she was making an effort and reaching out to me,” he later added.

However, it wasn’t all mourning and heartfelt regrets on the season premiere. As soon as the shattered couple was on screen together, they began to fight.

“I feel that you just pulled back from me. Because of all that shutting down and pulling back and not saying anything is what caused me to shut down,” the medium said.

“I’m not asking you to make a decision on your career over me because that wouldn’t solve anything,” Larry told her. “You need to do what you do, but you and my children are everything.”

“I love you but I don’t think that—I don’t feel that things are the same,” Theresa responded.

Larry was not ready to call it quits, though, claiming “”I don’t want to give up. I don’t want to throw in the towel. I have too much love for you to give up.”

“And I feel like I can’t keep flipflopping my emotions and that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said. “Because I am at this breaking point.”