Sharon Osbourne Released After Emergency Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is back home after suffering a medical emergency while filming an episode of her son Jack's TV show in California. Jack Osbourne posted an Instagram message that said his mother was the "all clear" by her doctors and returned home to recover. "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack said in a Dec. 17 Instagram story. "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready." What exactly happened to the media personality is unclear, only that reports indicate that the former The Talk co-host fell ill while on the set of Jack's Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital for treatment. Sharon's health appeared to stabilize by Saturday evening, and the brief scare was not as serious as first believed. She became unwell while shooting the paranormal show at the Glen Tavern Inn, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told The New York Post.

There have been several documentaries about the tavern's paranormal activity, and Jack clarified his mother wasn't filming for Ghost Adventures, as some outlets reported. "MY MOTHER WASNT FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filing a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha," Jack wrote in his Instagram story. She and her family have worked on several paranormal programs in recent years, including The Osbournes: Night of Terror, The Osbournes Want to Believe, and Portals to Hell, which her son Jack hosts. Jack is a paranormal and alien investigator who hosts the Night of Terror series. His family appeared in the 2020 installments The Osbournes: Night of Terror and The Osbournes Want to Believe.

In addition to random appearances on reality shows, Sharon is a co-host on News UK's The Talk, not to be confused with CBS' The Talk, which she co-hosted from 2010 to 2021. In the wake of controversies surrounding her comments about Meghan Markle and alleged toxic behavior towards co-hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, Holly Robinson Peete, and Leah Remini, Sharon stepped down from the CBS panel show. Sharon has not made any announcements regarding her medical episode, but a source told The Post on Dec. 16 that it was "non-life threatening." She has been candid about her previous medical history, even documenting her treatment for colon cancer on the Osbournes' MTV reality show in 2002. Sharon last spoke publicly about her health in May when she announced she had COVID-19.