‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Doug Davidson Asks Fans for Prayers After ‘Mighty Upsetting Diagnoses From Some Followers’

The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson has asked fans for prayers after “mighty upsetting diagnoses from some followers.”

In a tweet sent out this week, Davidson — who plays Paul Williams in the series — wanted to bring his fans together, so he shared for a call in “prayer for those in sickness and in pain.”

Many of his fans and followers responded, and a chain of positivity and kindness ensued.

“You’re just another angel sharing this. May God put His healing hands upon all those suffering and pain. Amen,” one fan commented, to which another replied, “Doug really cares. I’m sure it’s one reason why so many banded together to get him back onscreen.”

“Thank you so much for praying for those in pain. I have Stage 4 Cancer and right now I’m having an especially bad time. I’ve Never been super religious…but it’s interesting how a really crappy diagnosis can change that. Much love,” someone else wrote.

“I appreciate it @DougDavidsonYR! My mom has had it rough lately,” one other Twitter user shared. “A little over a week ago, they were saying her kidney function was almost gone and were thinking of dialysis. But, now a week later, she has no catheter and her kidney function is almost normal. #prayershelp.”

Thank you for caring.. I have needs of my own and always appreciate prayers.. you can never have too many.. I will also pray for those suffering with pain and sickness.. May God grant relief and healing to ALL who need it… Amen,” a fourth fan tweeted back to Davidson.

Fans can catch Davidson on The Young and the Restless weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

