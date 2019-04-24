‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Doug Davidson Asks Fans for Prayers After ‘Mighty Upsetting Diagnoses From Some Followers’

The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson has asked fans for prayers after “mighty upsetting diagnoses from some followers.”

In a tweet sent out this week, Davidson — who plays Paul Williams in the series — wanted to bring his fans together, so he shared for a call in “prayer for those in sickness and in pain.”

Many of his fans and followers responded, and a chain of positivity and kindness ensued.

Hi everyone! I’ve had some mighty upsetting diagnoses from some followers. Can we all say a prayer for those in sickness and in pain. May God grant them peace and health in the days to come. I believe in the power of prayer, especially when we care for one another. May God bless — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) April 23, 2019

“You’re just another angel sharing this. May God put His healing hands upon all those suffering and pain. Amen,” one fan commented, to which another replied, “Doug really cares. I’m sure it’s one reason why so many banded together to get him back onscreen.”

“Thank you so much for praying for those in pain. I have Stage 4 Cancer and right now I’m having an especially bad time. I’ve Never been super religious…but it’s interesting how a really crappy diagnosis can change that. Much love,” someone else wrote.

I pray God’s healing touch on all who are sick, mentally and physically. I pray the blood of Jesus destroy sickness in their bodies from the root and fill them with strength and peace. I claim and declare that this prayer and every prayer on this thread answered in Jesus’ name. — Mrs. Franklin (@Ms_Pisces_Slay) April 23, 2019

“I appreciate it @DougDavidsonYR! My mom has had it rough lately,” one other Twitter user shared. “A little over a week ago, they were saying her kidney function was almost gone and were thinking of dialysis. But, now a week later, she has no catheter and her kidney function is almost normal. #prayershelp.”

“Thank you for caring.. I have needs of my own and always appreciate prayers.. you can never have too many.. I will also pray for those suffering with pain and sickness.. May God grant relief and healing to ALL who need it… Amen,” a fourth fan tweeted back to Davidson.

This reminds me of a prayer chain we used to do on the telephone years ago. It’s just a different format. Bless you for suggesting this. I want to pass it on to others who are sick too. Hope in some way, these prayers makes one feel less alone & that people really do care🙏🏼💜 pic.twitter.com/LAqmIEtIwB — Jeri Christiano (@JeriDChristiano) April 24, 2019

Fans can catch Davidson on The Young and the Restless weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.