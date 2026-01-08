‘The Wire’ Actor James Ransone’s Cause of Death Confirmed Following His Death at 46

James Ransone’s cause of death has been confirmed following The Wire actor’s death on Dec. 19 at age 46.

After originally being ruled an apparent suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the actor’s cause of death was confirmed to be a suicide on his death certificate, which was obtained Wednesday by PEOPLE.

Ransone is best known for his roles as Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s The Wire and as the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. His other credits include The Black Phone, Black Phone 2, Hawaii Five-0 and Tangerine.

Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, penned an emotional note to her husband on Instagram two days after his death. “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” she wrote, “You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right.”

“Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet,” she continued, referencing the couple’s two children. “We are forever.”

A verified GoFundMe link that was then shared on McPhee’s social media promised to help Ransone’s wife and children “navigate life after an unimaginable loss.”

“On Friday, December 19th, we lost James Ransone—beloved husband, father, and friend,” the GoFundMe description reads. “James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father.”

“His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world,” it continues. “They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.”

The crowdfunding campaign’s purpose is “to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

“If you feel moved and are able to contribute, your support will go directly toward helping this family move forward with stability, care, and love,” the description concludes. “Thank you for holding Jamie, Jack, and Violet close in your hearts. Your generosity, kindness, and remembrance of James mean more than words can ever express.”

As of Thursday, the campaign had raised over $229,000.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.