Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Suffers Heartbreaking Family Loss

A former Voice contestant and his family are dealing with some difficult news.

A post shared by Barrett Baber (@barrettbaber) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

Barrett Baber, a member of Team Blake who placed third in season nine, revealed heartbreaking news to his fans on Wednesday. The singer has decided to postpone three of his scheduled concert dates following the death of his wife Sarah’s father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On June 14, Baber posted the news of Facebook, writing, “In light of the passing of Sarah’s father Mike on Tuesday night, I’ve made the decision to reschedule the performances this week in Knoxville TN., Belmont, NC., and Savannah GA.”

He continued, “I’ve always said that my wife, my children and making music were the three loves in my life. Two of those need my love and support more than ever.”

As of now, Baber’s shows on June 15-17 have not been rescheduled. However, he promises to put together new dates for those performances. “[I’m looking] forward to bringing a great night of music and memories to Knoxville, Belmont and Savannah when we do,” he wrote.

He also thanked his fans for their love and support for his family during this time.

In addition to The Voice, Baber is also known for surviving a harrowing 1999 plane crash that occurred during a violent thunderstorm. The news of his father-in-law’s passing comes the same month as the 18-year anniversary of the horrific crash.

Their American Airlines Flight 1420 hydroplaned on the airport runway in Little Rock, Arkansas. The crash killed 11 people, including a member of Baber’s college choir.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Baber and his family at this time.