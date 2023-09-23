'Chapo Trap House' Podcaster Matt Christman Suffers 'Sudden Severe Medical Emergency'

The terrible news comes just as Christman and his wife were set to welcome their first child.

Chapo Trap House podcaster Matt Christman suffered a "sudden, severe medical emergency," announced by the podcast on Friday night. According to their posting on Patreon, the team called the news the "most difficult" bit they've ever had to announce through the show. The statement also revealed how the situation has complicated what should be one of Christman's happiest moments.

"As many of you are aware, Matt and his wife Amber Rollo are also expecting their first child, a daughter, and her delivery is scheduled this Sunday as well," the statement reads. "We are all so, so excited and happy to welcome a new little Christman into the world, and we were looking forward to announcing this under better circumstances. But this situation is obviously drastically complicated by Matt's medical emergency."

An announcement about the show:https://t.co/Dc3lZQl657 — Chapo Trap House (@CHAPOTRAPHOUSE) September 22, 2023

Chapo Trap House is a popular political podcast that has been labeled part of the "dirtbag left." Whatever that actually is, Christman and co-hosts Will Menaker and Felix Biederman take the online attitude of the Twitter days before Elon Musk to skewer, mock, joke, and debate any topic that grabs attention culturally and politically. The show has grown to a status where they just started to release spin-offs or companion shows. Christman co-hosted a series titled Hell on Earth that covered the Thirty Years War.

The statement also acted as the announcement that the podcast would be going on a mini-hiatus while Christman recovers and gets situated as a new father. "[Please] bear with us as we take our first hiatus in the seven and a half years of doing this show. We need to organize all our efforts around helping Matt in this critical period, and helping Amber through the birth of their daughter," the statement reads. "And frankly, we're just not in any place to give you guys any kind of entertaining material right now. The show WILL go on, though: we will be back next Thursday or the following Monday with new material for you all."

The podcast already had a slate of guests to cover Christman's paternity leave, so there is some sort of plan in place for the show in the immediate future. Longterm, fans will just have to remain patient and hope for the best.