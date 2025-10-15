‘The Voice’ Coach Named Her Baby Boy ‘Forever Sugar’

One coach of The Voice UK gave her son a rather cheeky name.

Singer Anne-Marie told interviewers yesterday that her five-month-old son with British rapper Slowthai is named “Forever Sugar.”

During an interview with the British daytime talk show This Morning, the 35-year-old artist said the baby’s first name is Forever and his middle name is Sugar, with an interesting reason as to why.

“I had the diabetes thing that you get when you’re pregnant,” the 35-year-old shared. “So I thought, ‘What a perfect middle name.’”

According to the American Diabetes Association, 9% of people are diagnosed with gestational diabetes every year during pregnancy, which can harm the baby’s health if not treated properly.

As far as the first name, she said the choice had to do with paying tribute to her grandma.

“My nan used to sign off every card with ‘always and forever,’” she said. “All the time. And now my mum does it and my sister does it, and I think ‘Forever’ is just—it’s just a cool name.”

It’s the second child for Anne-Marie and Slowthai, who also share a 19-month-old daughter named Seven. She noted that her daughter gets “really excited” to play with her brother, saying they “stare at each other… they love each other.”

“She treats him like he’s her age,” Anne-Marie laughed. “So she doesn’t really get that he’s still super tiny.”

Watch the interview below.