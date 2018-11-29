‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Opens up About Death of His Lifelong Friend and Manager, Jordan Feldstein

The Voice coach Adam Levine recently opened up about the death of his lifelong friend and manager, Jordan Feldstein.

Levine was named Variety’s 2018 Hitmaker of the Year, and during an interview with the outlet he opened up about Feldstein’s sudden and tragic passing.

“It was a tragedy foisted upon us and far and away one of the saddest moments of our lives, and personally of mine. This is a kid I’ve known since we were in diapers. He was one of the most important people in my life from a very early age,” the Maroon 5 frontman said.

Levine later shared that even though Feldstein passed away almost a year ago, he still thinks of his fallen friend “every day.”

“It will always be something that’s missing in my life. I break down; I cry. We built this together, and it will never be complete without him,” he added. “But at the same time, we know he wants us to keep trucking.”

The singer also shared what it was like having to completely “restructure” his management team after Feldstein died.

“It was brutal. When that all went down, I remember having to dig deep and say to myself, ‘Am I just going to let this fall apart, or am I going to try and hold this thing together?’ In chaotic situations that are so horrific and so gut-wrenching, you have to kind of show up, you know? Take the reins cautiously but still optimistically. Take control without having too much to deal with,” Levine admitted. “I thought to myself, ‘How do I make this all work again?’ I know that he would have wanted me to hold it together.”

Feldstein died on Dec. 22, 2017 of pulmonary thromboembolism, which “is a blockage of an artery in the lungs by a substance that has moved from elsewhere in the body through the bloodstream (embolism).”

However, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner also cited obesity and pneumonia as factors that may possibly have contributed to his death.

It was also reported that a number of whipped cream canisters were found all around Feldstein’s room at the time of his death, which could have been used to inhale nitrous oxide gas as a method for getting high.

Feldstein was the older brother of actor Jonah Hill, and in the wake of his brother’s death, the star revealed that he has given up the party lifestyle.

“No I don’t drink. I just don’t drink. I just don’t party,” Hill said during an interview with Howard Stern. “I like to be healthier. I like to be in a good mood. Being hungover affects your mood — to me at least. I support people who are living their lives and being happy.”

The actor also confessed that, while he still smokes cigarettes sometimes, he also does not smoke marijuana.