'The View' Snubbed Lisa Marie Presley's Death on Friday's Episode

The world is currently mourning the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Many in Hollywood, from John Travolta to Tom Hanks, have shared tributes to the late star in light of the shocking news. However, some fans of The View are confused about why the show, which aired the day after Presley's passing, didn't honor her during the broadcast.

According to The Sun, fans were upset to see that The View did not acknowledge Presley's death on the show. on Friday They took to social media to voice their concerns over the apparent snub. One viewer wrote, "I mean she was only 54 & #Elvis' ONLY child. How insulting that there was no mention. Rest in peace Lisa." Another individual shared on Twitter, "I'm assuming that #TheView is live today. If so, I'm gonna be pretty upset if they don't acknowledge the life and sudden death of #LisaMariePresley and they never did. If #WhoopiGoldberg was there she would've certainly made sure to acknowledge her and say a few kind words." Now, as one fan even pointed out, it's unclear whether Friday's episode of The View was taped in advance prior to Presley's passing.

On Thursday, it was originally reported that Presley experienced a cardiac arrest event early in the day. She was subsequently transported to the hospital, where she was given a temporary pacemaker. It was also said that she was in the ICU and in critical condition. Unfortunately, it was later reported that Presley died that same day. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her statement read. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Presley will reportedly be honored at Graceland, her late father's former home, on Sunday. There will be a public memorial service at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, a representative for Presley confirmed. They also shared, "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."