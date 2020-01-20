‘The View’s Meghan McCain Reveals Two Stunning Photos While in Arizona, Fans Weigh In

Meghan McCain is enjoying a little time in nature following her return to Arizona over the weekend. On Sunday, The View co-host took to Twitter to give her followers a peek into her trip, which has included plenty of time outdoors surrounded by mountains and beautiful blue skies.

In one of two images shared to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, McCain showcased the sunny skies she was greeted to upon her return home, and fans couldn’t help but be in awe of the beauty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes yes yes,” responded one person. “Arizona has the bluest sky I have ever seen in my life that is one of the reasons that I truly love going there. [That Blue Sky].”

“Looks pretty amazing,” wrote another.

“There’s really no other sky like it,” added a third. “When blue it goes on forever. I always feel closer to God when in Sedona. I hope you find comfort & healing in the blue this weekend.”

McCain’s second photo, showcasing the arid and mountainous landscape, also drew plenty of reactions, many people taking the opportunity to welcome the talk show co-host back to her home state.

“Welcome back to the great state of Arizona!” wrote one fan.

“Welcome home…..it’s a beautiful day in the AZ,” added another.

“Welcome home, Miss McCain,” tweeted another. “We miss you when your gone.”

The trip marks McCain’s first one back home since the August 2018 death of her father, the late Senator John McCain. Speaking to PEOPLE just ahead of her return visit, a source explained that McCain felt the time was right.

“She knows how difficult the visit will be,” the source told the outlet, adding that “everyone is aware of her deep connection” to the state.

“After a crazy and emotionally taxing week, Meghan feels the need to get out of the media bubble and remind herself of the people she represents on TV every day,”the source added.

During her trip, McCain said that she was “really looking forward to having some much needed family time,” with PEOPLE reporting that she intended to do a little fishing and relaxing. Her father never far from her mind, McCain also reflected on the “512 days” since her father’s passing, sharing a photo of herself sitting on a bench overlooking the mountains with an American flag beside her.