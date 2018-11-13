‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Blasts Politician Who Blamed His Loss on John McCain

Meghan McCain is blasting defeated GOP Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota after he wrote an op-ed blaming her late father, Senator John McCain, for Republicans losing the U.S. House majority.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Lewis, who lost his re-election bid last week to Democrat Angie Craig, argued that John McCain’s vote in July 2017 against Republicans’ attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act cost them the most recent election, which saw Democrats take back the House.

McCain, along with many others on social media, slammed the controversial claim, with The View co-host taking to social media to blast the Senator’s op-ed as “abhorrent.”

“The Republican Party lost its House majority on July 28, 2017, when Sen. John McCain ended the party’s seven-year quest to repeal ObamaCare,” Lewis wrote in the op-ed published Monday. “McCain’s last-minute decision prompted a ‘green wave’ of liberal special-interest money, which was used to propagate false claims that the House plan “gutted coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.’ That line was the Democrats’ most potent attack in the midterms.”

Lewis went on to argue that McCain’s vote came out of a place of “pettiness,” writing that “the late Arizona senator’s grievance with all things Trump was well known, but this obsession on the part of ‘Never Trump’ Republicans has to end. Disapprove of the president’s style if you like, but don’t sacrifice sound policy to pettiness.”

His piece immediately drew criticism from a number of prominent figures, including POLITICO senior writer Jake Sherman, who criticized the Wall Street Journal for running the piece on Veteran’s Day.

McCain, along with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, crossed party lines during the vote, defeating the GOP’s “skinny repeal” of Obamacare. The proposed bill would have allowed states to waive key provisions, including the requirements that insurers provide comprehensive coverage, put limits on consumers’ out-of-pocket spending, cover those with pre-existing conditions.

John McCain, a U.S. Naval Academy and war veteran as well as political figure, passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 81 following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. His death followed the news that he had chosen to no longer receive treatment.