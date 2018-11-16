‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Accepts Human Rights Award in Place of Late Father John McCain

Meghan McCain is continuing her father, Senator John McCain‘s, legacy following his August death, recently accepting a human rights award in his honor.

Attending the Sergei Magnitsky Human Rights Awards in London on Thursday, The View co-host accepted the award for outstanding contribution to human rights law on behalf of her late father, who was chosen for the honor due to his advocacy for the Magnitsky Act. The 2012 act put sanctions on Russia after Magnitsky, a lawyer working to counteract the nation’s human rights violations, died in jail, The Washington Post reports.

Following the Thursday event, McCain took to Instagram to speak of the special event, sharing a series of images from the awards ceremony.

“A true honor to speak this morning at the House Of Commons for the Henry Jackson society with Ian Austin, Bill Browder & Vladimir Kara-Murza on The Magnitsky Act, Sergi Magnitsky and my father’s legacy,” she wrote. “We must continue the fight against Putin’s tyrannous regime and keeping the Magnitsky sanctions upheld.”

McCain had initially announced her involvement in the event on Wednesday, clarifying on Twitter why she would be absent from The View on Thursday and Friday.

“I will be gone from @TheView tomorrow and Friday. I am going to London to speak @HouseofCommons and then to accept the Magnitsky award on behalf of my father and all who continue the fight against Putin’s tyrannous KGB dictatorship…,” she said.

“…while the Trump’s [sic] and their administration continue to be too ignorant or too unscrupulous to fight against Putin’s global expansion and murderous regime -I promise on behalf of my father to spend the rest of my life doing all that I can to help fight and speak out against it,” McCain added in a second tweet.

Following her father’s death, which came just days after the McCain family announced that he would no longer be seeking treatment for his cancer, McCain has worked to keep his memory alive and to honor her late father every chance that she gets. Sharing a picture of her father in military uniform earlier this week, she honored him on Veteran’s Day.

“Today on #VeteransDay we remember and honor those who have selflessly served and sacrificed. Those who have and continue to fight to protect our freedoms in this incredible country of ours. I am forever grateful,” she wrote. “I miss you so much Dad, thank you for showing me what fighting for something greater than yourself means. #homeofthefreebecauseofthebrave.”