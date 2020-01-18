‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain to Return to Arizona for the First Time Since Dad Senator John McCain’s Death

Meghan McCain is headed home to Arizona for some relaxing family time. The visit will also mark the first time she’s visited the state since her father, the late Senator John McCain, passed away in August of 2018. She’s expected to fly out after Friday’s taping of The View, which will also be Abby Huntsman’s last episode.

“I’m really looking forward to having some much-needed family time,” McCain told PEOPLE about her upcoming trip home. Meanwhile, a source close to the situation provided a few more details.

“She knows how difficult the visit will be,” the source explained. “But everyone is aware of her deep connection” to the state. After a crazy and emotionally taxing week, Meghan feels the need to get out of the media bubble and remind herself of the people she represents on TV every day.”

Just yesterday, McCain drew the attention of viewers on social media after her behavior on-air when discussing Michael Avenatti. McCain said the celebrity attorney is “going to jail.”

“There [are] so many people that take a stop at the Trump White House, here, and then jail, it’s hard to remember and Avenatti’s now going to jail,” McCain continued. Given that her statement wasn’t accurate, as Avenatti hasn’t gone to trial over charges of extortion. Producers displayed a legal notice on-screen correcting McCain’s claims, which appeared to have angered her even further.

“Take off that legal note about Michael Avenatti,” McCain said, as her co-hosts came to the defense of the producer’s graphic. “I’m not interested, and I don’t think America is interested. Okay?”

Last week, McCain had scheduled a personal day from her daytime talk show but seems to have skipped a taping Thursday as well, which surprised her co-hosts. This comes amidst several reports of tension behind the scenes with her co-hosts, including Whoopi Golberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and even Huntsman, a fellow conservative.

Earlier in January, McCain had developed something of a “lone wolf” attitude on the show, which has made production difficult. This comes among other reports that McCain has been repeatedly shunned by her co-hosts, who barely address one-another when the cameras aren’t rolling.

McCain has since denied these claims, explaining that her and her co-workers regularly “fight like family” but ultimately love and respect each other.