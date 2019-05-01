‘The Talk’: Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted to Kill Herself 3 Times

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her years-long battle with depression on The Talk, revealing she has attempted suicide three times.

In Tuesday’s episode of the CBS talk show, The X-Factor alum addressed the important matter of removing stigma from mental health discussions, saying that while she often jokes about her own struggles, it is a real issue she has struggled with for much of her life.

“I was joking about this but I shouldn’t — talking about my depression,” she told her co-hosts. “And it’s like, you know saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oy!’”

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” she added. “I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

Osbourne has been open about her experiences with depression since 2014, revealing she had sought professional help and had been taking medication for close to two decades.

In 2016, the wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne revealed that she had experienced a “complete and utter breakdown,” which caused her to take an emergency leave of absence from The Talk while she was treated in a mental health facility.

“I had a complete and utter breakdown,” she explained on the show upon her return. “I woke up in Cedars-Sinai Hospital and for probably three days I knew nothing. I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I could do nothing. My brain just shut down on me.”

“I was doing too much of everything,” she said. “My brain just totally fused and I just couldn’t cope with anything. My family put me into a facility and in this facility, the diagnose you, there’s therapists, psychiatrists and you do a lot of group therapy. And I found for me that the group therapy was the best thing that I could do because there were several people suffering with what I was suffering,” Osbourne added.

She continued, “My head was like a whirlpool going round and round and round, and not one thought would stay in.”

Despite the difficulties she has struggled with over her years, Osbourne soon after told Access Hollywood, “I think if you are born with [depression] you have it all your life, and it’s an ongoing battle, so it’s an ongoing thing of realizing how blessed you are and what you got to be happy about in the day and I have so much.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.