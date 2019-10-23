‘The Talk’: Sharon Osbourne Admits She Can ‘Hardly Feel’ Her Mouth After Facelift

The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne recently sat down for an interview and admited that she can “hardly feel” her mouth after having facelift surgery. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Osbourne opened up about her recent cosmetic procedure, revealing, “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you.”

She went on to recount how she felt immediately after her surgery. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going ‘Why are you snarling at me’ and I’m like ‘I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!’” she went on to share, explaining how hilarious and frustrating the situaiton was at the time.

Osbourne initially debuted her brand new look on the Season 10 premiere of The Talk, telling the rest of her co-panelists and the audience, “It was five weeks today that I had my operation. I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

“I feel okay,” she added. “Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.”

Osbourne also also spoke with late night tlak show host Jimmy Kimmel about her new procedure, who praised the outcome, saying that he feels it’s not often a women comes out of a facelift operation with a normal appearance, to which she agreed.

“You know what it is? It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud,” Osbourne replied.

Osbourne previously announced the surgery in last season of The Talk, revealing,

“My next surgery is booked. I’m having it in August, so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face. I’ll look like I used to do creams. I never took a picture to a doctor and said, ‘I want to look like Catwoman.’ I didn’t want to go that far,” she added. “I didn’t want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom.”

