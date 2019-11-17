‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne Shares a Kiss With Husband Ozzy in Rare PDA Photo

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne know how to keep the romance alive! The beloved celebrity couple had an adorable night out on the town Thursday and commemorated the night with a photo on social media. The Talk co-host took to Instagram to show off her date night with the rocker, sharing a rare photo of the couple kissing while out at dinner.

“Just out to dinner with my hubby [hearts emoji],” Sharon wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans of the former reality television star couple took to the comments section of the post to praise them and their love after many years of marriage.

“You two are the cutest,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“The prince and princess of darkness!!!! What an adorable husband and wife [black heart emoji],” another fan commented.

“Finally something really beautiful on Instagram….” another user commented.

Another fan wrote, “Awwwww such a beautiful and lovely picture of you guys . You are the best.”

“Imagine seeing the Osbornes in a restaurant I would be the happiest human in existence [crying laughing emoji],” another fan wrote.

Sharon and Ozzy married in 1982. The couple shares three kids — daughters Aimee, 36, and Kelly, 35, and son Jack, 34. The family is very close, as evidenced in their hit reality show. The family made headlines earlier this week after Kelly was unmasked as The Ladybug on the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Kelly revealed during an appearance on The Talk that Sharon and Jack Osbourne knew about her gig, but they had to keep the secret from the “Crazy Train” singer.

“He found out yesterday,” Osbourne said earlier this week. “So when he watched last night, he was so shocked and excited about it. We knew that if he knew, it would be like the town cry.”

She also opened up about her reasoning behind joining the cast of the hit guessing game/singing competition.

“I did the show because I took two whole years off. I’ve never done that with my career,” she said on the show. “To take that time off and fix what was broken, and get sober and now be the new me, but have to be the new me behind the mask was a great way to kind of step back into the limelight again.”