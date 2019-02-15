‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne Blasts National Enquirer in Explicit Post

The Talk host Sharon Osbourne blasted the National Enquirer for a headline claiming she has a “tragic battle” with Tourette Syndrome, adding an appropriate NSFW caption in the photo.

“‪How the f– did these mother f–ers find this s– out?” Osbourne wrote on Instagram on Feb. 8, pointing to the headline. Osbourne, 66, added three crying-with-joy emojis.

Last week, the National Enquirer claimed Osbourne “hid the condition over fears for her career because she was worried industry people would turn their backs on her if she admitted she’d been diagnosed,” according to insiders.

The tabloid cited a source who pointed out that part of Osbourne’s personality is that “she’s a ticking time bomb” and people “watch her to see when and how she’ll explode!”

The source claimed Osbourne never wanted anyone to know, but “as she continued to rack up out-of-control incidents, she found it impossible to hide any longer!”

According to the National Institutes of Health, Tourette syndrome is a “neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations called tics.”

Osbourne has had more important concerns in recent days than a false tabloid headline. Her husband, singer Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

“Thank you to everyone for all your get well messages and support for Ozzy,” Osbournce tweeted on Feb. 12. “We are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness.”

During Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Osbourne said Ozzy was “doing great,” adding that he was released from the intensive care unit.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes,” Osbourne said. “He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too.”

Ozzy was forced to postpone the European leg of his recent tour due to his hospitalization.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in a statement after news broke Jan. 31. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images